Mumbai: 25-yr-old man gets 15 years in jail for sexually abusing mentally challenged minor

A special court sentenced a 25-year old man to 15 years of jail for sexually abusing a mentally challenged minor girl in 2017.

The accused was found guilty of rape and a section under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court relied on the testimonies of the minor, her mother, medical experts and other witnesses to pronounce the accused guilty.

According to the prosecution, the minor lived with her parents and sibling in Ghatkopar. On the day of the incident, on August 26, 2017, she was studying in Class III. She was sent to buy jaggery from a nearby shop when the accused accosted her and took her to an isolated spot and sexually abused her.

Meanwhile, her mother began looking for her and went to the shop but could not find her daughter.

After more than 15 minutes, she saw her daughter coming out of a lane. She took her home and asked her of her whereabouts. The girl told her mother about the incident, who then approached police.

Among the witnesses was an associate professor of J J Hospital, who told the court that after conducting an IQ test of the girl it was found that she had an “intellectual disability”.

The professor told the court that the victim would be able to narrate a particular incident, denying the defence advocate’s suggestion that she would not be able to identify the accused.