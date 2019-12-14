Mumbai: 25-year-old held for dumping newborn in Sion Hospital toilet

While the baby was rushed to the ICU, police scanned CCTV footage at the hospital to identity the mother. (Representational) While the baby was rushed to the ICU, police scanned CCTV footage at the hospital to identity the mother. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman was detained on Thursday hours after she delivered a premature baby inside a toilet at Sion Hospital and fled. A security guard at the hospital found the newborn boy inside a plastic bucket in a toilet near the casualty department and immediately informed doctors and the police.

While the baby was rushed to the ICU, police scanned CCTV footage at the hospital to identity the mother. An official at Sion Hospital said the footage showed a woman hastily exiting the toilet and driving away in a taxi minutes later. Through the taxi’s licence plate, police tracked down its driver, who led them to the address where he had dropped off the woman.

The woman, a divorcee who works at a hair salon, had not told her family that she was in a relationship with a colleague and had become pregnant with his child, police said. She rushed to the hospital after going into labour but headed to the toilet as the casualty department was overcrowded. “She had decided to leave the baby at the hospital fearing that her family would never accept them,” a police official said.

Both mother and child are being treated at the hospital, the police said. The woman has been booked for abandoning her baby.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App