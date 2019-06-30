Mumbai: 25-yr-old from Pune arrested for ‘stalking, harassing’ woman

A 25-YEAR-OLD IT professional has been arrested from Pune for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a MBA student.

Advertising

The police said that accused, who is a son of a retired Army officer, was arrested on Tuesday. He was allegedly in a relationship with the complainant.

But since she broke up with him two years ago for being abusive and suspecting her character, the accused started following and abusing her in public. The Goregaon police started investigating after the woman approached them with a complaint against the accused in January 2018.

The 21-year-old complainant told the police that she met the accused in 2013 while she was in her junior college in Mumbai. He was studying BSC then. In her complaint to the police, she said that as they started meeting more often, their fell in love and started dating. “We would fight often… he would abuse me and kept suspecting my character, as he would call me a sex worker. I tried my best to convince him that I was in love with him but due to his aggressive nature I decided to leave him,” she said in her complaint.

Advertising

In early 2017, the complainant ended the relationship, following which, the accused started coming to her house in an inebriated condition. He would abuse her from below her building, the police said. “He even followed her and stopped her on the road. He would abuse and assault her in public. However, fearing social stigma, she did not approach the police station,” said an officer.

Since October 2017, he allegedly started sending her abusive messages from an unknown cellphone number. She then got an FIR lodged against an unknown person. “The messages kept coming. She suspected that it would be her male friend but was unsure. She then came to the police station and got a case lodged,” the officer said.

Later, the accused went on to create three fake profiles on Facebook and started sending morphed and obscene photos of the woman to her relatives. “The complainant then ascertained that her male friend has been doing all these. She again came to the police station and got a case registered in January 2018,” said the officer. The accused was booked under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. For a year, he was nowhere to be found.

“Later, when the news started to spread, his father, a retired Subedar, asked him to leave the house. We were informed and laid a trap in Pune. He was arrested on Tuesday,” the officer said. The accused was an IT operator in a private firm in Mumbai. He lost his job in 2017 and was working in a mobile shop in Pune lately.