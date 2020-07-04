Mumbai: 25-year-old man dies by suicide at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The guard then informed the Mumbai Police control room, following which Worli police was sent to the spot. The guard then informed the Mumbai Police control room, following which Worli police was sent to the spot.

A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Police identified the man as Kewal Kasle, and said he drove his bike to the sea link and parked it there before jumping.

Police said the incident took place around 4.35 pm on Thursday, and his body was recovered at the seafront of Shivaji Park late on Friday.

“In a bid to stop such incidents, we have a security guard posted on the sea link,” an officer said. “So as soon as he stopped his bike, the guard sensed something was amiss…He was at a distance of 100 metres, but Kasle did not stop…”

The guard then informed the Mumbai Police control room, following which Worli police was sent to the spot.

“On the basis of the description given by the guard, we understood he was young,” an officer said. “We saw his orange KTM bike and identified him with the help of the registration number. A search was underway for his body with the help of fire brigade officials and local fishermen.”

Kasle’s elder brother, Ketan, who was visiting his friend in Parel, was called to the police station. He identified the bike and said the deceased could be his brother. Police said Kasle left the house after having lunch on Thursday afternoon. “The family told us he was behaving normally. He did not look upset at all. He left the house when everyone was asleep,” the officer said.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. “He has not left any suicide note behind, and none of his family members can identify a reason,” the officer added. Police said they will begin questioning his friends.

Kasle had completed his Masters in Commerce from a college in Mumbai. His 57-year-old father is a BMC employee and Kasle was expected to take up the job next year after his father’s retirement.

Police said that due to the high tide on Thursday and Friday, they were unable to find his body, but it was later recovered at the sea shore in Shivaji Park.

Shivaji Park police has registered a case of accidental death.

