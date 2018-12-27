Mumbai: 25-year-old factory worker suffers injuries from laser beam, dies

A 25-year-old factory worker was killed while repairing a laser cutting machine at a workshop in Goregaon (East) on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was identified as Jayram Mhadesiya who suffered severe injuries from the laser beam and was declared dead on being taken to a hospital. The machine operator, identified as 33-year-old Lalbahadur Yadav, was arrested after Mhadesiya’s family lodged a complaint against him.

The incident happened at 1.40pm at Shanta Industries in Goregaon (East) when some workers were slicing metal sheets using a laser cutting machine. Police said the machine stopped working midway and Yadav allegedly told Mhadesiya to check what was wrong with the machine and fix it.

“When Mhadesiya went to take a look at the machine, it turned back on all of a sudden,” said Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector, Vanrai police station, adding that he was bent over the machine and was caught in the head and ear by the laser beam, leading to severe injuries. The senior inspector further said, “His co-workers rushed him to the trauma care centre in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead on arrival.”

Police booked Yadav for allegedly causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code. “The accused is responsible for the maintenance of the machine as the operator and experienced professional. When the machine stopped working, he should have repaired it himself. Mhadesiya was not experienced and did not know how to handle it,” added Rasam.