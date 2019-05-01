Mumbai: 25-year-old construction worker held for ‘murder’ of colleague

POLICE ARRESTED a 25-year-old construction worker for allegedly murdering his colleague in Manpada, Kalyan. The victim’s body was found near the Diva-Panvel railway track on April 26, police said.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Loochan Linga Suna, a worker at an under-construction building nearby.

According to crime branch officials, the body was found in a decomposing state behind some foliage next to the tracks.

“There were no clues and the only lead we had was a tattoo on the arm,” said a senior officer, adding, “the tattoo, which seemed to be a name, was inked on the left hand and we started investigating it.”

Police then identified the deceased Suna. “Suna was from Odisha and he was living with some friends and colleagues, who hailed from the same village. We realised that one of them was missing,” said the officer.

Police nabbed the accused, identified as Saudagar Tandi, during his bid to escape the city. “Tandi was arrested while he was travelling to the station on Monday night. He confessed he had killed Suna because he had twice stolen his money,” the officer said.

He added, “On April 25, Tandi found Suna in an inebriated state and slit his throat when he was about to fall asleep. He then dumped the unclothed body near the tracks to remove all evidence and make it difficult to identify him.”