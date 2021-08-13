Mumbai: 25-year-old arrested held for duping friend of Rs 96 lakh

Worli police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly duping an assistant manager of Rs 96 lakh.

The police said that the accused had forged a copy of a First Information Report and other police documents to con his friend as he took money from him under the pretext that he was settling cases of rape and abetment to suicide registered against him.

Also Read | Thane Police issue lookout circular against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

According to police officials, the case was registered in June when the victim, identified as Umesh Nate, went to the police station to ascertain the facts of the cases registered against him.

“Both the victim and the accused are friends and have known each other for the past several years. So, in 2017, the accused, Aditya Waghela, took money from him under the pretext of helping a woman from the locality. The complainant was told that she is fighting a legal dispute and she is in urgent need of money,” said an officer from Worli police station.

Waghela took Rs 35 lakh then and had claimed that the woman would return the money. However, even after one year, as the money did not come back to him, the complainant then inquired with Waghela who told her that a woman will soon message him on social media.

“Waghela created a fake profile of a woman and (through the profile) told him that she would return the money at the earliest,” an officer said.

Few months later in 2018, Waghela approached him again and alleged that there are two cases of rape and abetment to suicide registered against him at Worli police station.

“Waghela went on to say that he knew the investigating officers Ingavle and Naik who could help them settle the cases,” said an officer.

He subsequently took Rs 61 lakh to resolve the cases. “After the case was registered, the accused had applied for anticipatory bail and after it was rejected, we arrested him on Thursday,” the officer added.