Mumbai: 25-year-old arrested for sexually harassing woman, say police

THE Malwani police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a marketing professional in Malad. According to the police, the accused also created a fake Facebook profile of the complainant and posted her number on it, leading her to get calls from unknown people. The accused also allegedly purchased six SIM cards and sent her abusive messages and photographs via WhatsApp, said police.

According to investigators, the two met in August 2018. The accused, identified as Ratnakar Repe, had met her while on an official assignment after which he began to harass her, said police.

An officer from Malwani police station said, “Repe wanted to marry her, but when she rejected his proposal.”

The accused then allegedly created a fake profile of the complainant. “He posted her photograph on the profile. He even posted her phone number and several obscene comments on the Facebook profile. She started getting calls from strangers asking for sexual favours. She was harassed for several months. When she was informed by a friend about the fake Facebook profile, she confronted Repe, who reportedly admitted that he had created it,” said an officer.

“She first requested him to delete the profile. He gave her the user name and password, and asked her to delete it herself. As she didn’t want the matter to escalate, she didn’t approach the police,” said an officer.

However, Repe then reportedly bought six SIM cards and started sending her abusive messages and photos via WhatsApp, said police.

“She then approached the Malwani police station and registered a case against him,” said an officer.

Malwani police registered a case on January 3 for molestation, criminal defamation and cyber stalking, under sections of the Indian Penal Code along with the IT Act.

“We started working on the call detail records of the phone numbers provided by the complainant, following which he was arrested from Malad on Wednesday. We have recovered the SIM cards he used to harass her,” added an officer.