Mumbai: 25% quota in PG seats for medical officers who have served in rural areas for 3 years

The state government has approved 25% in PG medical seats for in-service medical officers. Candi-dates wanting to seek admission under new quota will have to fulfill the condition of completing at least three years of service in rural and tribal public health facilities after their degree education. With the new decision, the public health department hopes to provide specialist medical services for patients in rural and tribal areas.

The decision was taken Wednesday in a joint meeting with Maharashtra Public Health Department and Medical Education department. The meeting was headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. “Due to this decision, specialist services will be available to patients in rural and tribal areas in the next 10 years,” tweeted Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

“After completing MBBS degree, candidates who have served three years continuously in government health facilities in rural and tribal areas will be eligible to seek admission under this. After completing PG, these candidates will then have to serve a bond of five years of service in government health facilities,” said an official from the medical education department.