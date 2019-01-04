Thane: 25 people duped of Rs 25 lakh, man booked

Posing as a government employee, a 40-year-old man was booked for allegedly cheating 25 people of Rs 25 lakh by promising them government jobs.

The man, Naresh Surve, a resident of Vartak Nagar in Thane, is on the run. “Surve told his neighbours that he was working at Mantralaya and had recently been transferred to the Thane collector’s office. He told them that he knew senior officers and could help them if they needed,” said a police officer.

A victim, Harshali Rane, told police, “He claimed that if we paid Rs 70,000 before and Rs 50,000 after getting the job, he would get us good postings in the collector’s office. Several of my friends and relatives also paid him.” The victims, police added, got joining letters but when they went to the collector’s office, they realised that the letters were fake and that Surve did not work there.