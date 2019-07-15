Mumbai: 24-year-old, two teens drown; body found in creek

A 24-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys drowned in separate incidents, while the body of a 43-year-old man was found in a creek in Borivali east.

Advertising

The bodies of the two boys were recovered from the Mithagar creek in Thane on Sunday afternoon. The boys, identified as Shubham Devkar and Pravin Kanchari, were residents of Subhash Nagar in Kopari. “Devkar’s family had approached us on Sunday to lodge a missing complaint,” a police officer said. “After locals spotted a body in the creek, they alerted the fire brigade which, along with disaster management teams, managed to rescue the bodies,” the officer said. “They were rushed to hospital, but were declared dead on arrival.”

The officer added, “It’s possible that the boys had gone for a picnic near the creek and went swimming. The creek is swollen because of the rain. However, we are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.”

In another incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly drowned at Aksa beach on Sunday evening. Malvani police identified the deceased as Babu Dravid, a resident of Ram Nagar in Kandivali. He had gone to the beach with two of his friends. “His body was found over an hour and a half later, 300 metres from the spot where he drowned. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

In a separate incident, the body of a 43-year-old man was found in a creek in Borivali east on Sunday afternoon. The man, identified as Santosh Sandim, was found floating in the creek behind a school by locals in Daulat Nagar. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead on arrival.