Mumbai: 24-year-old man stabs girlfriend, kills self

A 24-year-old man killed himself after stabbing his girlfriend at her home in Malad East on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, Mangesh Rane, was an employee of a housekeeping company and stayed in Ambedkar Nagar in Kurar, Malad East.

Police said that for the last one-and-a-half years, Rane had been in a relationship with a woman in her early twenties who stays in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in the same area.

An officer at Kurar police station said that on Monday morning, the woman called Rane to her home while her mother away at work, with the intention of breaking up with him.

The officer said that Rane became enraged when the woman told him she did not want to continue the relationship any longer.

At 12 pm, Rane allegedly stabbed the girl with a knife before slashing his wrists and jumping out of the window of the tenth-floor home. While Rane died on the spot, police and neighbours had to break open the door of the woman’s home and rush her to a hospital.