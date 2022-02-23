Mumbai: 24-year-old man kills self with an unlicensed revolver at home

A 24-year-old man died by suicide by shooting himself in the head with an unlicensed country-made revolver at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) on Monday morning, the police said. They said the motive behind the extreme step is not clear.

The deceased, Mayank Gala, was said to be well-educated and used to trade in the share market. Gala took the extreme step around 8.14 am when his brother was sleeping in their flat on the first floor of the building.

Gala’s father, who owns a shop, had stepped out for some work and his mother passed away five years ago. Gala did not leave behind a suicide note.

The police said they suspect he may have suffered financial issues. They said as of now Gala’s family has not complained about abetment to suicide and that a case of accidental death has been registered. The police said Gala was using an iPhone which has a unique lock system and hence they are not able to access his mobile activities.

“We are finding out the reason behind him taking the extreme step. We are also finding out how he procured an unlicensed country-made revolver,” said Shashikant Bhandare, a senior police inspector of the Nirmal Nagar police station.