Mumbai: 24-year-old locks home with dead wife inside, flees

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife at their home on JJ Marg.

While the police have identified the deceased as Nisha Khan, the accused, Arif Kale Khan, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. He teaches Arabic at mosques.

The police said that on the intervening night of November 12 and 13, Arif took Nisha’s remains to a burial ground in Govandi. However, when a religious leader asked him for a death certificate, Arif returned to his house, dumped the body and fled after locking up.

On November 16, local residents complained that foul spell was emanating from the house. “The couple were staying on rent, so the residents called the landlord. As the landlord opened the door with his spare keys. they found the partially decomposed body of a woman. Following this, the police were informed,” an officer from JJ Marg police station said.

The postmortem report has revealed that Nisha died due to a head injury, the police said. “Suspecting her husband’s involvement, we started looking for him and found that he had been changing his location. On Thursday, they traced him to Badoda at Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him,” the officer said.

“Khan confessed that he had a problem with his wife talking to other men… he also suspected that she was having an affair… Further, he found out that Nisha had undergone abortion twice, which he wasn’t told before their marriage,” the officer added.

This angered Khan but he never confronted her. “On November 12, after he came home from work, Nisha asked for a washing machine. Khan told her that he didn’t have enough money to buy it… this led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he pushed her. While Nisha sustained a head injury and fell on the floor, Arif thought Nisha was pretending to be injured and left the house,” said the officer. When he returned an hour later, Khan found Nisha still lying on the floor. He checked her pulse and realised that she had died.

“The accused then took her to Govandi. He wanted to bury her but wasn’t aware that he had to present a death certificate issued by a doctor… He brought the body back to their house and locked the door from outside and fled,” said the officer. Arif was produced in court, which has remanded him in police custody.

