Mumbai: 233 hotels to get property tax relief

The BMC will give property tax relief to 233 hotels that were used as quarantine facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients and international travellers arriving in Mumbai.

According to BMC officials, this year Rs 41.87 crore of property tax will be waived for the period of February to May.

The concession is being offered under BMC’s “Wellness Package”, under which these hotels were also given relief last year. According to officials, last year property tax of Rs 20 crore for 183 hotels was waived.