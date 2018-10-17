Mumbai: 23-year-old Nigerian national arrested with drugs

The police said they recovered 45 grams of mephedrone from the Nigerian. The police said they recovered 45 grams of mephedrone from the Nigerian.

Tardeo police have arrested a 23-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly possessing 45 grams mephedrone. Despite interrogation for more than seven days, the police, failed to extract information about the cartel that he had allegedly been working for.

“My community will harass me to death, please try to understand,” is what the arrested Okoro David told the police, officials said.

The police arrested David on October 7 from Haji Ali. The police were tipped off about the arrival of a Nigerian, who is staying in India without a valid passport.

“We laid a trap at Haji Ali. After he got out from the taxi, Okoro saw us and started running. However, he was held at some distance near Haji Ali itself,” said an officer.

The police said they recovered 45 grams of mephedrone from the Nigerian. The investigators said that the accused was scared that he would be harmed by the group members, he was part of, due to which he refused to divulge further details.

“He just said that he was given the job of delivering the drugs to their customer and he refused to reveal the name of the customer as well,” said an officer.

The accused, who has completed his graduation in Economics in Nigeria, said that his poor financial condition had led him to Mumbai in January.

“He claimed that he had a valid visa but he didn’t show us a passport,” added an officer.The accused claimed that he resided in Nallasopara and two different teams were sent for a house search twice, but David kept misguiding and never took the interrogators to his address.

“He repeated that his community people will harass him to death if he reveals anything about the cartel and insisted that he was ready to suffer any punishment from but not the one from his community,” said an investigator.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act. David was produced in court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App