Mumbai: 23-year-old man sentenced to life for raping minor boy

A 23-YEAR old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old boy in 2015. According to the police, the incident had come to light when the parents of the victim realised their son was missing from home. They looked around in their locality but could not find him. They suspected that their son could be with a neighbour who was also not to be found. When the victim’s father was travelling in an autorickshaw looking for his son, he told the driver about his missing son and the suspicion he had on the neighbour.

The auto-driver told him that he had seen the neighbour and drove to the area he had seen him in. In the area, the two saw a lot of crowd. When they went forward, they saw the victim crying. He had injuries and was bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital.

Investigations revealed that the accused neighbour had left the victim boy in the mud after sexually abusing him. The court convicted the man under sections including rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

