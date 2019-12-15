Mumbai: 23-year-old dies in road accident

Passersby informed the police and a patrolling team was sent to the spot, an officer said. (Representational Image) Passersby informed the police and a patrolling team was sent to the spot, an officer said. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old woman died after a speeding vehicle allegedly knocked her bicycle on the side of Eastern Express Highway on Saturday.

According to Vikhroli police, the deceased woman has been identified as Sheetal Jain, a resident of Chunabhatti. Police have launched a lookout for an unidentified person.

“She was riding her bicycle on the side of the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli around 7 am, when a yet to be identified vehicle came at a high speed, dashed her bicycle and fled,” said an officer.

Passersby informed the police and a patrolling team was sent to the spot, an officer said.

“We rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead before admission,” said an officer.

The Vikhroli police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act against an unidentified person. Police said they are trying to identify the suspect through the CCTV cameras installed on the highway.

“Her family told us that every morning she would ride up till Thane and come back. She went for cycling Saturday when the accident took place,” said an officer.

