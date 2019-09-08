Mumbai: 23 gardens to remain open round-the-clock

Taking note of demands from citizens and activists to keep civic gardens open for 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday cleared decks to keep 23 gardens in city open round-the-clock. The change in timing will come into effect from Monday, officials said.

“On Saturday, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued instructions to the garden department to keep some gardens in city open for 24 hours. Pardeshi said that the officials from the department will be responsible for the security and maintenance for these gardens,” an official from the BMC said.

The gardens that will remain open for 24 hours include Cooperage Bandstand in Churchgate, Bhagwandas Todi Udyan in Marine Lines, Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga, Adi Shankaracharya Garden in Worli, B A Udyan in Bandra (East), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan in Kurla, Lala Tulshiram Udyan in Mulund. There are 750 gardens across Mumbai.

The BMC, sources said, is also checking whether other gardens can be kept open for 24 hours. Earlier, Joint Municipal Commissioner Ashutosh Salil had issued instructions to the garden department to keep gardens open from 6 am to 10 pm. Citizens have been demanding that gardens be kept open for longer hours.