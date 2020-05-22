Mumbai: 22,980 homes built by state agencies to be used as quarantine centres

A senior official from MHADA said the homes that have been handed over were meant for lotteries for mill workers scheduled in August. (Representational Photo) A senior official from MHADA said the homes that have been handed over were meant for lotteries for mill workers scheduled in August. (Representational Photo)

Housing agencies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) have handed over 22,980 unoccupied homes to the state government to use them as quarantine centres.

The homes were constructed for project-affected persons (PAPs), mill workers and under the rental housing scheme.

B G Pawar, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, said the MMRDA on Thursday handed over 13,000 homes to various municipal corporations to convert them into Covid-19 centres.

State housing agency MHADA has handed over 6,800 homes, located in Kurla, Charkop, Parel, Mira Bhyandar and Virar, to different municipal corporations.

A senior official from MHADA said the homes that have been handed over were meant for lotteries for mill workers scheduled in August.

“But due the lockdown, we have given homes for Covid-19 centres,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the SRA has given 3,180 homes to BMC for converting them into Covid centres. An official said, “Due to the lockdown, most projects are on hold and we don’t see many homes meant for PAPs being required. To make these homes useful and in order to help the city, SRA has given these homes to BMC.”

