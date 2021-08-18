Mumbai: 227 trees to be cut and 23 transplanted for new GST Bhavan

THE CONSTRUCTION of the new Goods and Service Tax Bhavan at Wadala will lead to the felling and transplantation of 250 trees. A proposal of cutting trees for the project was cleared in a meeting of the Tree Authority (TA) held on Tuesday.

Officials said that 227 trees will be cut and 23 transplanted for the project. A proposal for tree cutting was sent by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to BMC’s Garden Department.

MSRDC is executing the construction of GST Bhavan along with a training centre and hall in Wadala.

According to the proposal, MSRDC will plant twice the number of trees to compensate for the trees cut.

Another proposal of cutting 89 trees for the construction of the sixth railway line from Mumbai Central to Borivali was kept on hold after the Tree Authority members wanted to visit the site.