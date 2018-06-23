Mumbai: 22-yr-old killed as BEST bus rams into her, driver arrested

A 51-year-old driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), route 320, was arrested for allegedly ramming into a 22-year-old woman, who died after sustaining injuries. The driver, identified as Sanjay Pawar, has been booked for rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, police said.

On Friday morning, the bus was pulling into the Kurla depot when Amrin Shaikh got crushed between the bus in motion and another one parked inside the depot.

“The driver was trying to enter the demarcated area in the depot meant for his bus when he bumped into the victim, who was walking behind the bus. The driver was reckless and did not see her through his rear view mirror, thereby crashing her. We have booked him for rash and negligent driving. The woman was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla but she was declared dead on arrival,” a senior inspector from Kurla police station said. Shaikh, a resident of Malad, worked in a private bank in Kurla and was heading to work.

A BEST official said: “The driver was trying to reverse the bus when the woman, who was trying to make her way through a gap between the bus in motion and another parked bus, got sandwiched between the vehicle.” A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the driver.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App