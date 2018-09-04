Mumbai: 22-yr-old IIT Bombay student found dead in hotel

Jaideep Swain was found in an unconscious state. He was then rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police have also found antidepressant pills in his room, a police officer said. (Representational Image) Jaideep Swain was found in an unconscious state. He was then rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police have also found antidepressant pills in his room, a police officer said. (Representational Image)

Jaideep Swain (22), an MTech student of IIT Bombay, was found dead in a hotel in Jogeshwari West on Monday afternoon. Police suspect that he committed suicide. “He had checked in to the hotel on Friday. The hotel staff have told us that Swain had asked them not to disturb him. After failing to hear from him in the past two days, the staff decided to check on him on Monday afternoon. When he did not answer the door, the hotel employees contacted the police,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (western region).

Swain was found in an unconscious state. He was then rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police have also found antidepressant pills in his room, a police officer said.

“We suspect that he was under depression. However, we will be able to ascertain the exact cause of death after the post-mortem is conducted. He did not leave behind any note,” said Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector, Amboli police station.

The police said that Swain’s family members are on their way from Chhattisgarh. The motive will only be clear after statements of his kin, professors and fellow hostel inmates are recorded, they added. Swain, a native of Raipur, had recently graduated from Government Engineering College in the city. He joined IIT in July.

An official at IIT Bombay said that many students go out of campus on weekends to meet their guardians. “His friends said that they hadn’t noticed anything different in his behaviour. It is a new batch and we don’t know whether he had opened up to anyone,” the official added.

