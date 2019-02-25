Mumbai: 22-year-old dies after scuffle over mobile phone

A 22-year-old daily wage worker died after a scuffle with his friends over a mobile phone at Pydhonie on Saturday. Police arrested two men in connection with the case early on Sunday, following a complaint by the mother and grandmother of the deceased.

However, police said the postmortem report was inconclusive as to the cause of death. The deceased was identified as Mansur Shaikh. The accused were identified as 23-year-old Suraj Roy and 24-year-old Bittu Das, both friends of the deceased.

Police said Shaikh had borrowed a mobile phone from Roy and was to return it on Saturday morning. As scheduled, Roy and Das arrived outside Shaikh’s home in a taxi. “Shaikh told his grandmother that he was going downstairs to return the phone and will be back in a few minutes,” said a police officer. However, when he did not return for a long time, the grandmother went down to look for Shaikh and found him lying unconscious. He was rushed to G T Hospital and declared dead on arrival, police added. Eye witnesses told the grandmother that a fight had broken out between Shaikh and his friends over the mobile phone. They hit him and fled.

A postmortem showed that he had an abrasion above his left eye and had suffered a brain haemorrhage.