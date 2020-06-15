Mumbai: 22-yr-old arrested for kidnap, sexual assault and murder of minor

The accused was produced in court Sunday and was remanded in police custody for six days. (Representational) The accused was produced in court Sunday and was remanded in police custody for six days. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old girl, in Dongri, police said Sunday. The accused reportedly pushed the child off a railway bridge at Wadi Bunder on May 30, police said. Her decomposed body was recovered Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1), Sangramsinh Nishandar, confirmed that the girl, who went missing on May 30 night, was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The police have booked him under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On May 30, local children, including the girl, were playing outside when the accused called her on the pretext of offering her some food, police said. “We are yet to get the exact sequence of the incident, but we believe that he must have pushed her off the Lokhandwala rail overbridge after sexually assaulting her. He then dumped her body in the garbage accumulated nearby,” an officer said.

Her family approached the Dongri police station when they could not find the girl and subsequently a case of kidnapping was registered. “Police scrutinised CCTV cameras in the area and enquired with the locals,” an officer said, adding the accused, who has now been placed under arrest, was among the local residents who were interrogated in the first week of June. The man had submitted a migrant form at the police station, and had taken a train to his native place in Uttar Pradesh on June 6, police said.

During investigation, when police got evidence that he could have killed of the girl, they called him back to Mumbai on the pretext of recording his statement again. “He reached Mumbai on Saturday and was called to the police station. Following interrogation, he took us to the spot where he had disposed of her body. The decomposed body was then sent to JJ hospital,” said an officer.

The accused was produced in court Sunday and was remanded in police custody for six days.

