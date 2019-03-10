Thane: 22-year-old woman kills husband, held

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Kalyan on Saturday. The woman allegedly told the police that as she was forced into the marriage and did not like her husband, she decided to kill him.

The woman, Vrushali Salunkhe, poisoned the food of her husband Jagdish Salunkhe (25) and then strangulated him with a nylon rope on March 6, said Kolsewadi police.

The same day, Vrushali had approached the Kolsewadi police and claimed that thieves had entered their house and murdered her husband when he tried to stop them. “However, since there was no break-in, nothing was stolen or missing and no wound on the deceased, we kept investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

In the post-mortem report, traces of poison were found in Jagdish’s body. “There were also faint strangulation marks around his neck,” said the officer.

While being questioned Friday, Vrushali confessed and was arrested on Saturday. Vrushali allegedly told the police that she had rejected Jagdish’s marriage proposal thrice before being forced to agree by her family. “The couple used to fight a lot and Vrushali could have been poisoning her husband little by little everyday since they got married three months ago. She had also tried to poison him before the wedding, but he had spat the food out, tasting something odd,” said a senior officer.

Jagdish, who used to work in the packaging department of a pharma company in Kalyan, had married Vrushali in December 2018, police said. “The house was occupied by the couple and Jagdish’s younger brother, who mostly stayed away for work. While the woman is from Malad, the man’s family lives in Jalgaon,” said an officer. “Vrushali has been remanded in police custody till March 13.”