Mumbai: 22-year-old woman falls off crowded train, dies

Railway Protection Force (RPF) had initiated a drive for passengers to stand in queue at crowded stations such as Thane and Dombivali. However, it was later stopped. Railway Protection Force (RPF) had initiated a drive for passengers to stand in queue at crowded stations such as Thane and Dombivali. However, it was later stopped.

A 22-year-old woman died after falling out of a crowded local train between Dombivali and Kopar on Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred 9.20 am, a few minutes after the train left the Dombivali station.

The woman was identified as Charni Shantilal Prasad, and was a resident of Dombivali. She was working with a private firm in Ghatkopar. “She would leave at 9 am and catch a 9.25 am fast local,” said Mehul Prasad, her brother. “But on Monday, she could not get in the coach, and fell on the tracks a few minutes after the train left the Dombivali station.”

She was found lying at km no. 14/17-14/15 by the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Dombivali, who rushed her to Shastrinagar Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Doctors said she had sustained severe head injuries. The GRP then handed her body to her family. A senior GRP official said she fell during peak hours.

Meanwhile, Charni’s brother urged railway officials to start a queue system which allows passengers to board trains with ease, especially during peak hours. “I have lost my sister, but the railways should take strict action against those who stand at the doors and block them…” Mehul said.

In 2018, at least 711 passengers died after falling off trains, of which 482 were on the Central Railway (CR) and 299 were on the Western Railway (WR). In 2019, 556 such deaths were reported by the GRP on CR. In the same year, these deaths increased from 36 (2018) to 39 and 41 at Thane and Dombivali respectively.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) had initiated a drive for passengers to stand in queue at crowded stations such as Thane and Dombivali. However, it was later stopped.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App