Mumbai: 22-year-old man arrested for murder of pregnant woman

The Kurla police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing an eight-month pregnant woman. The police said that the accused, a cousin of the 20-year-old deceased’s husband, confessed to the crime after his arrest on Wednesday. He told the police that he was in an illicit relationship with the victim and strangled her to death following a heated argument.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The police said that the accused, Arjun Sonkar, and his cousin Sanjay worked for a prominent tea vendor at Kalachowkie. Arjun stayed with Sanjay and his wife Komal at Indira Nagar in Kurla (west) till 15 days ago when he moved out.

“On Wednesday, when both the men were working at the outlet, Arjun told Sanjay that he was unwell and needed to see a doctor at Kurla,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Dagadu Howale.

He claimed he would take some medicine and return but he went to the Indira Nagar house instead. “In his confession, Arjun said that Komal was planning to go to her native place in Uttar Pradesh and they argued over it. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death,” said Howale.

While Arjun fled the scene, Komal’s neighbour discovered her body and informed the police. “Komal had asked her neighbour to inform her when the fish vendor visited their place. When her neighbour called out for her but got no response, she went to the mezzanine floor of their house and found her lying on the floor,” said an officer.

The woman informed the police after which Kurla police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) and 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of investigation, the police started questioning the locals. “The locals informed us that Arjun had come to their house. The CCTV also showed his presence in the area after which he was taken in custody for inquiry,” said an officer.