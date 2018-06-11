Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mumbai: 22-year-old held for bludgeoning man to death

The accused, who got furious after he learnt that the deceased was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, smashed the latter’s head with a stone while he was asleep.

| Mumbai | Published: June 11, 2018 5:29:58 am
Mumbai: 22-year-old held for bludgeoning man to death The deceased, identified as Santosh Bere (25), a resident of Naigaon in Dadar, was attacked on Monday, police said.  (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing another youth in Bhoiwada. The accused, who got furious after he learnt that the deceased was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, smashed the latter’s head with a stone while he was asleep.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Bere (25), a resident of Naigaon in Dadar, was attacked on Monday, police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now