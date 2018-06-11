Mumbai: 22-year-old held for bludgeoning man to death

The deceased, identified as Santosh Bere (25), a resident of Naigaon in Dadar, was attacked on Monday, police said. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar) The deceased, identified as Santosh Bere (25), a resident of Naigaon in Dadar, was attacked on Monday, police said. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing another youth in Bhoiwada. The accused, who got furious after he learnt that the deceased was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, smashed the latter’s head with a stone while he was asleep.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Bere (25), a resident of Naigaon in Dadar, was attacked on Monday, police said.

