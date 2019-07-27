Mumbai: 21-yr-old man arrested ‘helping friend in Qatar to extort Rs 30,000 from woman’

THE CRIME BRANCH of Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a 46-year-old woman from Antop Hill earlier this month. The main accused, who is in Qatar as of now, has been named as the wanted accused in the case, police said.

Advertising

An officer said the complainant, a 46-year-old woman, had received messages on WhatsApp from a person, who claimed to know her. The duo chatted for the past few weeks. The accused, who had convinced her to send him her photographs, later started blackmailing her, an officer said.

According to police, the accused demanded Rs 30,000, failing which he would post her photographs online. Police said the woman then approached the Antop Hill police station, where she registered an FIR and the case was handed over to the Crime Branch (Unit IV).

The officers, however, asked her to continue chatting with the accused, who told her to hand over the money to his friend in Kurla on Thursday.

Advertising

A police team led by Senior Inspector S Revle and Naik Ajay Ballal laid a trap and arrested Sufiyan Khan (21), who came to collect the money.

Police said it later came to light that Khan was collecting the money for his friend Shaukat Ali Khan (22), employed in Qatar, for the past two years. “We have named Shaukat as the wanted accused in the case,” an officer said. Police said Sufiyan did not know the woman.