Mumbai: 21 Gujarati businessmen join Shiv Sena in party’s outreach to community

Over the past month, the Shiv Sena has come up with the tagline, ‘Mumbai ma jalebi ne fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda’ (Jalebi and fafda in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackery is ours) in its outreach to the Gujarati community ahead of the 2022 civic polls.

As part of its attempt to woo the Gujarati community, the Shiv Sena held a second gathering of the Gujarati community in Malad (West) on Sunday where 21 Gujarati industrialists and businessmen, including Pradeep Jain, Paresh Pandya and Atul Shah, joined the party.

The Gujarati cell of the party held a community gathering with the theme, ‘Raas-Garba’, which is a Gujarati folk dance. The singing sisters Preeti and Pinky were the main attraction at the event.

Over the past month, the Shiv Sena has come up with the tagline, ‘Mumbai ma jalebi ne fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda’ (Jalebi and fafda in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackery is ours) in its outreach to the Gujarati community ahead of the 2022 civic polls.

Hemraj Shah, the Sena’s national organiser and prominent Gujarati face of the party, demanded that the BJP should rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati, referring to its history.