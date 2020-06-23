Mumbai: 21 cases, building on Nepean Sea Road sealed

“We have shifted the helps, drivers and security staff to quarantine centres while residents are in home isolation. The society has been told sanitise common toilets at least four to six times a day,” Gaikwad said. (Representational) “We have shifted the helps, drivers and security staff to quarantine centres while residents are in home isolation. The society has been told sanitise common toilets at least four to six times a day,” Gaikwad said. (Representational)

The BMC on Monday sealed an entire building on Nepean Sea Road after 21 Covid-19 cases were reported from the society in the last seven days.

Nineteen of the 21 patients were domestic helps, drivers and security staff. “The domestic helps work in different flats in the building and may have spread the infection. The entire building had to be sealed to break the chain,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner (D Ward) Prashant Gaikwad.

“We have shifted the helps, drivers and security staff to quarantine centres while residents are in home isolation. The society has been told sanitise common toilets at least four to six times a day,” he added.

The BMC’s D Ward covers neighbourhoods like Malabar Hill, Gamdevi and Nepean Sea Road. Data from the civic body showed that in June, majority of the new cases in the ward are from residential complexes and high-rises.

