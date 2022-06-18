Mumbai: At 2,054, fresh Covid cases in city see 8.91% drop; positivity rate at 14.3%

The daily Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai dropped marginally by 8.91 per cent as the city recorded 2,054 fresh infections over the last hours.

The case count on Saturday was down from 2,255 cases the day before.

The test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted—stood at 14.3 per cent with 14,345 more tests conducted on Saturday. On Friday, Mumbai’s TPR was at 15.39 per cent with 14,643 tests.

For the second straight day, the city reported two Covid deaths. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the two fresh deaths recorded on Saturday, one was a 90-year-old man who had underlying comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus while the other was a 54-year-old man with comorbid conditions, including hypertension and a chronic kidney ailment.

Of the total diagnosed patients, 104 required hospitalisation.

“Unlike previous waves, this time we are not seeing any chest or respiratory symptoms in Covid patients. This variant of Omicron looks like a very mild one. Most of the patients can recover in home quarantine. Even patients with severe comorbidities are also stable,” Dr Gunesh Menon, senior intensivist at CritiCare Hospital, Andheri, said.

Meanwhile, a day after recording 4,165 new cases, fresh infections in Maharashtra over the last 24 hours dropped to 3,883. As of Saturday, the total active cases in the state stood at 22,828.