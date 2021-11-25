Mumbai: 2020 BMC polls could be delayed, govt yet to get Governor’s nod for more electoral wards

The Maharashtra government is yet to receive approval from the Governor’s Office for the notification on the addition of nine electoral wards in Mumbai, which is likely to delay the civic polls due in February 2022.

After the state cabinet decided on November 10 to add nine electoral wards in Mumbai, approval was sought from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 16 to promulgate an ordinance in this regard, government sources said. But the government is yet to receive the green light from Raj Bhavan.

“We can comment only after the decision is notified by the government. As of now, the cabinet seems to have taken the decision. We are awaiting the notification,” said Kiran Kurundkar, secretary of the state election commission (SEC).

The term of the existing elected body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will end on March 8, which means the elections should be held in February. The number of wards in the BMC will rise to 236 from the existing 227 with the addition of the new wards.

But redrawing the ward boundaries, inviting suggestions and objections from residents on changed boundaries and a lottery for reservation of seats are still to be done. With only two months left, corporators feel the elections may not be held on time.

Explaining the procedure, officials from SEC and BMC’s election department said after the formal notification is out, the SEC will direct the BMC to prepare the ward boundaries as per the new notification. This will take some time as the BMC has to ensure that each ward should have an average population of 54,000 with a maximum deviation of 10 per cent.

Officials from the BMC said the proposed nine new wards may be located in the suburbs as the population has increased there in the past few decades. After the change in the ward data, a report will be submitted before the SEC for approval.

“We are awaiting resolution from the government on the increased number of ward boundaries. As soon as we receive the formal notification the work will start. It will take a week’s time to finish the revision of ward boundaries and add new wards. After that, we will submit the data to the election commission. They will approve it after scrutiny,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC.

The approved draft ward boundaries have to be put in the public domain for suggestions and objections. This process has to be given approximately 15 days. The SEC will appoint a senior officer for hearing the suggestions and objections, which will also take at least a week’s time, and will submit a report to it. Following this, the final ward formation will be approved.

Officials said that in addition to this, a lottery for reservations for scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward class (OBC) and women will also be held but it will take only one day.

During the 2017 polls, the process of delimitation and seeking public suggestions was completed in October and the final list of ward formation was out by the end of November. This time, it was only in the second week of November that the decision was taken to increase the number of wards.

Interestingly, the state government’s decision to increase the wards came a week after the BMC’s election department submitted data of revised boundaries of 227 electoral wards.

The BMC, following the SEC’s direction, had submitted ward data on October 28. “The SEC had asked for more information on the draft boundaries but BMC has not submitted it yet,” said an official from the SEC.

The BJP, the largest party in the BMC after the Shiv Sena, had earler called the state government’s plan of adding

new wards a ploy to delay elections. BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “Shiv Sena is scared of the poll outcome and that is why they came up with the idea of new wards.”

Opposition leader in the BMC Ravi Raja expressed doubts whether the election can be held on time. “The BMC administration is saying that they are ready with data and the process will be completed as soon as the notification is out. But I think the way things are moving there might be delays. The exercise of ward formation and other related processes takes at elast two months,” said Raja.

Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh said the exercise should have been finished till now. “Last time, the entire exercise was completed at least two to three months prior to the election. My opinion is that the authorities should give enough time to candidates to understand changes for these processes as corporator election is the first step of politics in the city,” he said.

Shiv Sena has not taken any public stand on the issue. Sources in the Sena said the party is keen on having elections on time. “If the election is held on time, the public sentiment is in our favour and will benefit us,” said a Sena leader.