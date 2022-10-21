Mumbai 2006 serial train blasts: Court rejects convict’s plea seeking further investigation in case

A SPECIAL court rejected an application filed by Mumbai 2006 serial train blasts convict Ehtesham Siddiqui seeking further investigation into the case. Siddiqui along with four others was sentenced to death in 2015 by a special court for the train blasts.

In July, Siddiqui h0ad sought a reinvestigation into the case on various grounds claiming that the probe was based on fabricated evidence. “…It is a settled provision of law that it is for the prosecution or investigating officer to seek for further investigation and therefore the present application is devoid of merit and needs to be rejected,” Special Judge A M Patil said in his order on Wednesday.

The court said that while giving the judgment in 2015, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which investigated the case, had been directed to file a supplementary chargesheet against the wanted accused. The court said that it was for the investigating officer to go through the relevant evidence for filing a supplementary chargesheet against the wanted accused.

Among the arguments submitted by Siddiqui seeking further investigation was that a wanted accused named by the ATS for allegedly bringing Pakistan nationals to the city to plant bombs in 2006, was lodged in prison between 2005 and 2007. In his plea, Siddiqui also sought action against three witnesses, who had deposed in the case, for giving ‘false’ evidence.

The ATS opposed Siddiqui’s plea calling it a delay tactic. It also said that the court does not have the authority to direct the investigating agency to further investigate a case after a judgment.