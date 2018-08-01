Mumbai: 20-year-old woman stabbed to death, one held

The police said that the arrested man was suspicious of the woman’s character due to which he stabbed her at Oval Maidan in Churchgate. (Representational Image) The police said that the arrested man was suspicious of the woman’s character due to which he stabbed her at Oval Maidan in Churchgate. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her friend on Tuesday. The police said that the arrested man was suspicious of her character due to which he stabbed her at Oval Maidan in Churchgate.

Nasreen Shaikh, a Mumbra resident, was found in an unconscious state by the Mumbai police on Tuesday following which she was rushed to GT Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

An officer from Azad Maidan police station said, “As there were stab injuries on her body, a case of murder was registered.”

The police said that her father was called to the police station and he told them she worked at a coffee shop and had left the house at 9am as usual.

“Nasreen’s father raised suspicions about her male friend, Salman Shaikh, who was picked up for interrogation and after he confessed, he was arrested,” said an officer.

The police said that the accused, a Byculla resident, worked as a pizza delivery boy and had planned the crime for which he bought a knife from Mohamed Ali Road.

The accused confessed that he suspected Nasreen to be seeing other men while dating him, due to which he decided to take the extreme step, police said.

“The two would usually meet at Oval Maidan. So the two met accordingly and Salman stabbed her,” said an officer.

