Mumbai: 20-year-old jumps to death in Mulund after killing father, grandfather

A 20-year-old man in Mulund jumped to death from his sixth floor apartment after allegedly killing his father and grandfather. The police said the incident took place in Vasant Oscar housing society around 8.45 am on Saturday.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Shardul Mangle, his father as Milind (55), who was a motivational speaker, while his grandfather who was bedridden has been identified as Suresh (85).

His neighbour, who is an eyewitness while requesting anonymity, said, “Around 8.45am, when I was sleeping, somebody started banging on my door. When I opened the door, I saw Milind had his throat slit with blood all over his body. As I was about to open the safety door, Shardul came running outside (from his house) with a knife in his hand.”

He then allegedly stabbed Milind multiple times in the back, when the neighbour, who had his elderly parents and an infant child at home, shut his door.

“After a while when I opened the door, I saw Shardul standing outside my door and looking at me,” the neighbour added.

The police said Shardul then went inside, allegedly killed his grandfather by slitting his throat and then jumped to death himself.

The neighbour had, in the meantime, informed other residents of the building.

“Till the time we reached, Shardul’s grievously wounded body was lying on the ground following which we informed the Mumbai police control room and called for an ambulance,” said another resident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant kadam (zone VII) said, “We were informed around 9.30am. Our team went to the spot and rushed Shardul and Suresh to hospital where they were declared dead during treatment.”

A caretaker in the house, identified as Anand Kamble, said he had locked himself in the bathroom at the time of the incident.

“I had just handed over coffee to Milind and was working in the kitchen when I heard Milind scream. I saw Shardul had attacked him with a knife after which I went and locked myself in the bathroom. I had asked the grandfather to come with me, but he refused,” Kamble told the police,

Milind had separated from his wife eight years ago. His wife lived with their daughter in Ghatkopar.

“Shardul was staying with his mother’s parents earlier but as he was troubling them, Milind brought him to his house as he was troubling ,”said a resident of the building.

The neighbour further said that Milind had told him in the past that the separation with his wife had affected Shardul

psychologically.

“We are trying to ascertain the reason for Shardul to take such a drastic step,” said DCP Kadam.

Mulund police is in process of registering a case of murder against Shardul.