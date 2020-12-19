Mumbai: 20-year-old food delivery man killed after speeding car rams into his bike

The deceased has been identified as Satish Nath Gupta who was on his way to deliver food. (Representational)

A 20-year-old food delivery man was killed after being run over by a Mercedes car being driven by a 19-year-old man at Lokhandwala area in Andheri in the wee hours of Friday. The driver, a college student, has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Nath Gupta who was on his way to deliver food.

“Around 2.30 am on Friday, the driver of the Mercedes car, identified as Taufur Shaikh, was driving at a high speed. He wanted to overtake a vehicle when he lost control, crossed over the divider and rammed into the biker,” said senior Police Inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station. The car had dragged the biker for a few meters, he added.

Police said that Shaikh had stopped an auto rickshaw and rushed the victim to the hospital who was declared dead on arrival. Shaikh was arrested and booked under sections of rash and negligent driving. “He was later released on bail,” Bangar added.

Shaikh, whose father is in the import and export business, was out for a drive with two of his guests who had visited him from Hyderabad.

