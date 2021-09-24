Mumbai: 20 women, 5 children test Covid positive in Byculla women jail, 10 in male ward

At least 20 women and five children have tested positive for Covid-19 in Byculla women’s jail last week. A separate section for male inmates also witnessed 10 cases.

A prison official said that those who tested positive have been shifted to a nearby school. One of the prisoners, who is a senior citizen, has been shifted to a civic hospital. There are over 450 prisoners in Byculla prison.

Officials said that during periodic checks conducted in prison last week, the cases were detected and precautions taken to segregate and quarantine the infected while also providing them treatment.

“Regular tests are conducted among the inmates since many of them are taken out of the prison for court dates or hospital visits, increasing their chance of getting infected due to interaction with people outside. These cases were detected during periodic testing,” an official said.

Elgaar Parishad accused Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen and Jyoti Jagtap; INX Media founder Indrani Mukerjea, facing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha are lodged in Byculla women’s prison.

An official said that while one of those who tested positive was in the same barrack as Bharadwaj and Sen, tests conducted on them have turned out to be negative.