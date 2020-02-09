Mumbai: 2 more Monorail trains from March

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will add two more Monorail trains to its current fleet of five by March. The new trains are expected to cut the time gap between two services by up to 15 minutes.

Currently, there is a time gap of 23 minutes between two Monorail services that ply between Chembur and Sant Gadge Chowk. “To achieve the expected ridership target – about one lakh commuters daily – the time gap between two Monorail services should be cut down to two minutes. And to achieve this target, the MMRDA will add two more trains,” a senior MMRDA officer said.

During peak hours, the officer added, there are eight to 10 services each in both the directions due to a fewer number of trains. “This affects passenger volume. Once we introduce two more rakes, it will not only reduce the time gap between two services to 15 minutes but also add up to nearly 40 services more,” the officer added. According to sources, these two Monorail trains were earlier found unfit due to some missing spare parts. However, MMRDA has now managed to obtain the spare parts from a Pune-based firm.

A senior officer from MMRDA indicated that the two rakes would be pressed into service on the first anniversary of full phase Monorail services. On March 3 last year, MMRDA commenced full phase Monorail service from Chembur to Sant Gadge Chowk with a daily ridership of 10,000 to 12,000. Earlier, the services were operational between Chembur and Wadala.

