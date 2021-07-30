Mumbai: 2 men booked for extortion sent to 7-day police custody

DCP Akbar Pathan, one of those named in the FIR has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case.

A court on Thursday sent Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain, who have been accused in a case of extortion along with six police officers, including former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh, to police custody for seven days.

The Mumbai Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe two matters pertaining to a businessman, Sham Sundar Agarwal. In one case registered at Juhu police station, Agarwal was booked for allegedly making threat calls to another businessman.

The second FIR of cheating and extortion was registered at Marine Drive police station on his complaint against Singh, five other officers as well as Punamia and Jain.

Punamia and Jain were arrested from their respective residences in south Mumbai on July 22, after Agarwal approached the Marine Drive police station to file his complaint.

Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap told the court that the police have recovered 492 GB data from the cellphones of the two arrested accused, in which they have found several documents, audio recordings and pictures. The police added that it is important for their investigation to call the six police officers named in the FIR and interrogate them along with the two arrested accused.

DCP Akbar Pathan, one of those named in the FIR has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case. Pending hearing of the plea, advocate Niteen Pradhan, representing Pathan, sought interim relief from a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and N J Jamadar on Thursday. The court refused to grant immediate interim relief and said that it will hear Pathan’s plea on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Thane police Thursday recorded a detailed statement by cricket bookie Sonu Jalan in connection with allegations against Singh and Pradeep Shama, a former Mumbai Police officer.

Jalan had written to the Maharashtra DGP earlier this year alleging that Sharma and Singh had demanded Rs 3.45 crore from him to let him off in a betting case.

The DGP had asked the CID to investigate the matter. Based on a CID report sent to the DGP, Jalan was called to record his statement by Thane police. A senior officer said that the process of recording his detailed statement began on Thursday. “He has been called again on Friday to continue with the statement. After his statement is recorded, further action will be taken.”