Mumbai: 2 medical students from Wuhan under quarantine

Officials said at least 8,084 passengers have been screened till now for the virus at the international airport in Mumbai. (Representational Image) Officials said at least 8,084 passengers have been screened till now for the virus at the international airport in Mumbai. (Representational Image)

Two persons, studying at a medical college in Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, were admitted in the quarantine ward of Kasturba hospital on Saturday.

The two students had left Wuhan on January 22 and reached Mumbai on January 25. While they have developed no symptoms, district health officials said they have been put under quarantine to undergo tests.

Officials said at least 8,084 passengers have been screened till now for the virus at the international airport in Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.