Mumbai: 2 kg gold hidden as wet dust in airplane seized, one held

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs has seized about 2kg gold from an Ethiad Airways flight that landed in Mumbai from Abu Dhabi today, sources told The Indian Express. Sources said the gold, smuggled in the form of wet dust, was hidden under the seat of the aircraft in place of the safety jacket. The total value of the seized gold is about Rs 90 lakh.

One passenger has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The passenger was examined and his personal search resulted in recovery of gold concealed in his jeans pant. The gold was pasted inside two layers of the pant. Officers have cracked this modus operandi successfully on account of information exchange between different airport intelligence units,” said an official.

According to sources, the gold dust was left under the seat for the cleaning staff to collect it and bring it out of the aircraft. The AIU is probing the role of a few airport staff in connection with the case, said sources.

In a separate incident, the AIU on October 24 arrested a passenger who arrived from Sharjah for allegedly smuggling 566 grams of gold pieces concealed as nuts and bolts of two skateboards and in the foot of a manual air pump.