scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Mumbai: 2 held for smuggling ganja worth Rs 40 cr via courier consignments

The officials had intercepted two consignments imported at the courier terminal in Air Cargo Complex after which the two importers, Hemant Bangera and Felix Machado, were traced and held.

The seized weed stock. Express

Two men from Mumbai have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly trying to smuggle high-quality hydroponic weed (ganja) through courier consignments.

The officials had intercepted two consignments imported at the courier terminal in Air Cargo Complex after which the two importers, Hemant Bangera and Felix Machado, were traced and held.

“The examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed concealed in the consignments,” said an officer from the DRI. Agency officials conducted searches at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer.

More from Mumbai

The weed is valued at Rs 39.5 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:20:56 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: Ration shops and godowns yet to get Diwali kits; minister holds review meet

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement