Mumbai: 2 held for smuggling ganja worth Rs 40 cr via courier consignments

Two men from Mumbai have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly trying to smuggle high-quality hydroponic weed (ganja) through courier consignments.

The officials had intercepted two consignments imported at the courier terminal in Air Cargo Complex after which the two importers, Hemant Bangera and Felix Machado, were traced and held.

“The examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed concealed in the consignments,” said an officer from the DRI. Agency officials conducted searches at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer.

The weed is valued at Rs 39.5 crore.