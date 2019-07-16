Mumbai: 2 held for ‘killing’ man after spat over spending salary on alcohol

Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man following a heated altercation in Ghatkopar. Police said the accused, Narendra Rane (32) and Rahul Raut (30), had gone to the residence of Avinash Dubey on Friday.

Their conversation had reportedly turned into an altercation and the two pushed him to the floor, following which Dubey died of a head injury, police said.

“The the accused had reportedly met Dubey’s mother, who told them that he hadn’t given his monthly salary to her. She reportedly asked Rane whether his monthly salary had been delayed. As they sensed that Dubey must be spending money on alcohol, they went to meet him the next day,” a police officer said.

The two allegedly found Dubey in an inebriated state. When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly abused them and the argument heated up, police said.

“As Dubey fell on the floor, Rane and Raut reportedly kicked him. Dubey sustained an injury on his head. Later, when they realised that he had stopped responding, they rushed him to Rajawadi hospital,” the officer said. Dubey was declared dead during treatment.

The hospital authorities then informed the Ghatkopar police, who registered a case of accidental death.

“We were simultaneously investigating the case during which Dubey’s elder brother Sandeep and his wife said he was assaulted by the two, following which we registered a case of murder and arrested them,” a police officer said.

The accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till July 18.