Mumbai: 2 held for ‘attacking’ MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande

A day after MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was allegedly attacked by unknown persons in masks at the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, the Mumbai crime branch Saturday arrested two men including a 56-year-old vice president of Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena. Two other persons have been identified by the investigators and the police are trying to trace them.

According to police officials, the two arrested persons have been identified as Ashok Kharat, 56, and Kishan Solanki, 25. Both of them were arrested from Bhandup.

Kharat along with Solanki and two others allegedly attacked Deshpande with cricket stumps and bats at around 7.15 am Friday while the latter was on his morning walk. Soon after which a team from Shivaji Park police station recorded Deshpande’s statement and registered a case on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and common intention under the Indian Penal Code. Deshpande suffered a fracture in his right hand and an injury on his leg.

Additional commissioner of police Dyaneshwar Chavan (crime) said, “We formed eight teams to locate the miscreants following which with the help of CCTV footage, technical analysis, and informants, the two suspects were identified and they were arrested from Bhandup.”

The police said that Kharat has cases of attempt to murder, assault, and kidnapping registered against him in Bhandup and Dombivali.

The accused in their confession alleged that Deshpande was talking ill about Shiv Sena leaders, owing to which they decided to attack him. MNS workers had Friday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had a hand in the attack and demanded immediate action.

“Everyone knows who is behind the attack but I am not scared of anyone. I will keep speaking,” said Deshpande.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar demanded police action against MLA Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut. “Deshpande has been exposing the corruption and scams taking place in the BMC and hence he was attacked. The police should take Aaditya and Raut in custody,” he said.

When asked about their involvement in the crime, Chavan said: “So far it appears that Kharat is the main accused in the case. We are trying to ascertain whether anyone else is backing him.”