Mumbai: 2 firms show interest in operating electric & peddle cycles in city

The BMC is trying to make at least one lakh bikes available in the first phase. (Representational)

The BMC’s ambitious public bike sharing (PBS) policy has received response from companies in 10 municipal wards. Of them, two firms have shown interest in operating electric as well as peddle cycles on the city roads, said civic body officials.

Officials from BMC’s traffic department said that the companies have shown interest in operating electric bicycles in A (Colaba, Churchgate, CST), G South (Worli, Mahalaxmi), G North (Dadar, Dharavi), F South (Parel, Sewri), F North (Matunga, Sion), H West (Bandra, Khar Road), N (Ghatkopar), K West (Andheri, Jogeshwari) and P South (Goregaon) wards under the public sharing system.

The BMC’s civic general body had cleared the PBS system in March. However, due to Covid-19, the project was delayed.

“Two firms have shown interest in providing bicycle services. Their applications have been forwarded to the concerned wards for feasibility study. Following this, the BMC local ward will give approval and then an application sent to the traffic police seeking no objection certificates. Following this, the route can be made operational,” said Rajendra Gandhi, Executive Engineer of BMC traffic department.

Explained Rights to issue ads with firms The firms will be given the rights to issue advertisements regarding these bikes and generate revenue. The routes will be finalised after checking all factors, like whether the footpath is not being obstructed due to the parking of bicycles. Also, most of these routes will be connected with railway stations, bus stops, markets and commercial districts.

The policy will take shape on the lines of Navi Mumbai’s Yulu bike service. As per the proposal, commuters can take an e-bike or pedal cycle with an automatic lock system from one stand and park it at another. The BMC is trying to make at least one lakh bikes available in the first phase.

“The commuters have to download a mobile app and find out the nearest cycle station. After finalising the destination, the commuter has to pay for the bicycle and then ride it. This is eco-friendly and we are hopeful that the service will get response,” said an official from BMC.

Recently, the MMRDA has started operating e-bikes in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

