Mumbai: 2 drug peddlers held with 185 grams mephedrone

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai crime branch has arrested two alleged drug peddlers in possession of 185 grams mephedrone worth Rs 18.5 lakh.

The police said that one of them, Abdul Hamid Musa Habiya alias Chiku (46), was arrested in a similar case early this year and had come out on bail four months ago.

According to the police, they received a tip off that mephedrone was being sold at Nagpada area. A team was dispatched and they spotted Akhlaq Ahmed Ansari (48).

“We knew him as he was wanted in one of our cases. As we moved towards him, he started running but we managed to catch him,” said an officer.

They seized 60 grams of mephedrone from him, valued at Rs 6 lakh. He was taken into custody, and he told ANC officials that he had bought the drugs from Habiya.

“We got his address from Ansari. Accordingly a raid was conducted in his house in Dongri and another 125 grams of MD was seized. Habiya was also arrested,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade of ANC said, “Habiya was arrested and came out on bail in May. He again got into the same business of selling MD, due to which he was arrested.”

ANC officials said that Habiya said he bought the drugs from Nigerians based in Nalasopara. The said they are trying to trace the suppliers.