Mumbai: 2 die in ceiling collapse

Two persons died after a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed on Dankan Link Road in Mumbai’s Bhandup Sunday.

According to the disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around 9.42 am, when a slab of the ceiling collapsed during repair works.

Two persons – Rajkumar Dhotre, 19, and Ramanand Yadav, 18 – were injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to the MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital, where they were declared dead.

“It was a dilapidated structure that collapsed. We have provided all the details to the police and they shall carry out an investigation,” said a civic official.