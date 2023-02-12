scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Mumbai: 2 die in ceiling collapse

According to the disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around 9.42 am, when a slab of the ceiling collapsed during repair works.

Two persons – Rajkumar Dhotre, 19, and Ramanand Yadav, 18 – were injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to the MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Two persons died after a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed on Dankan Link Road in Mumbai’s Bhandup Sunday.

“It was a dilapidated structure that collapsed. We have provided all the details to the police and they shall carry out an investigation,” said a civic official.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 14:25 IST
