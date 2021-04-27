Mumbai: 2-degree rise in night temperature in 24 hours

IMD’s Colaba observatory also recorded above normal minimum temperature and relative humidity at 27.7 degrees Celsius and 89 per cent on Monday morning. (File)

A two-degree Celsius rise at night was recorded in the city in the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 27.8 degrees Celsius — 2.4 degrees above normal. Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Sunday stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

IMD officials said there is a slight chance of rain in Mumbai and Thane district this week, under the influence of a weather system passing over parts of central India. “Isolated rainfall, thundershowers may be felt in the eastern part of the state. Mumbai may get some drizzle this week, which may result in high humidity,” said the IMD.

Monday’s minimum temperature was the second-highest minimum temperature in the last 10 years. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the last decade was in 2019 on April 28 at 28.1 degrees C.

A slight rise in maximum temperature was also recorded on Monday. The Santacruz weather observatory recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees C — a degree above normal. The relative humidity in suburbs was 77 per cent.

According to IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the mercury will continue to rise steadily in the last week of April, touching a daily maximum of around 36 degrees Celsius till May 1.